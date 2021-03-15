Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) vs. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Head to Head Review

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A Nutanix $1.31 billion 4.22 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -6.53

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Volatility and Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -8.63% -5.57% Nutanix -69.59% -1,175,319.00% -40.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grid Dynamics and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nutanix 0 6 8 0 2.57

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.43%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $36.08, indicating a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Nutanix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate primarily in the retail, technology and media, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

