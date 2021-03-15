Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Insider Sells $38,568.00 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00.

GWB opened at $32.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

