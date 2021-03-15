Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Insider Sells $38,568.00 in Stock

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00.
GWB opened at $32.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.33.
Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.
About Great Western Bancorp
Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.
See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.