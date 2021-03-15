Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Short Interest Update

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCFB remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Granite City Food & Brewery has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.

