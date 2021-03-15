Gossip Coin (GOSS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $36,721.10 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.