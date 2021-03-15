Globeflex Capital L P Takes $110,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $67.56 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.