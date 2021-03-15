Globeflex Capital L P Has $43,000 Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in FONAR were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FONR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in FONAR by 487.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FONAR by 94.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FONAR by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FONR opened at $20.03 on Monday. FONAR Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

