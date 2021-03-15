Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 11th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 852.0 days.

Shares of GLTVF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Globaltrans Investment has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $6.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75.

Get Globaltrans Investment alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Globaltrans Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Globaltrans Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globaltrans Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.