Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,208 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

