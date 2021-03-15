Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 758.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $33.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

