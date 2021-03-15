Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.82. 20,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.45.
About Givaudan
Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.
