Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.82. 20,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $2.7233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

