Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 891,800 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the February 11th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 445.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBNXF. Barclays downgraded Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of GBNXF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.92. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

