GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the February 11th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.96. 3,513,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,981. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,775.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

