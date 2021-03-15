Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Douglas Kerr sold 11,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $310,743.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,213.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald William Nicholson bought 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $861,129 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 2.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

