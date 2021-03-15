Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT stock opened at $186.82 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

