Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 15th (OTCMKTS:GHACU)

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GHACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 15th. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS GHACU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.