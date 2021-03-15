Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 635,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $26,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

