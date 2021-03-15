Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GMDA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.