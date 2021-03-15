GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.48 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.82.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
