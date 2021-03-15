Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Galapagos from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.38.

GLPG opened at $82.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.01. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 86.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

