FY2023 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of GCO opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genesco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

