FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spirent Communications plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirent Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

