FY2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. Raised by Boenning Scattergood (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.14. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CZFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.