Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 852,200 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 590,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FTFT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.58. 42,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,938,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Future FinTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

