Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. TheStreet raised Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $882.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

