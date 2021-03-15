Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $15.30

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.60 to $15.30 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $73,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 586.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

