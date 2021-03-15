Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Raised to $15.30

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.60 to $15.30 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Funko has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.83.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $882.32 million, a PE ratio of -65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $73,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 586.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
