Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits One Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $451,460.91 and approximately $2.49 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.00458627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00061887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00095380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00562524 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,207,403 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,029 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.