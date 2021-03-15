Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 787,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 395,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 67,289 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.91. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

