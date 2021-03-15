Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,185 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOV stock opened at $102.37 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $105.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $628.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

