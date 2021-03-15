Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after purchasing an additional 546,910 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA has been the subject of several research reports. CL King lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

GRA stock opened at $60.34 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.47.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

