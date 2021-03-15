Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $2,007,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,065,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,037 shares of company stock worth $7,030,415 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.40.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

