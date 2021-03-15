Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) Short Interest Up 59.1% in February

Freestone Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSNR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FSNR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Freestone Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc, an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production.

