freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered freenet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

freenet stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

