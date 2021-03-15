Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FPRUY stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.28. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $33.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FPRUY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Nord/LB lowered Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

