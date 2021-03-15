Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$171.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$171.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$182.67.

TSE:FNV opened at C$150.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$148.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.26. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$105.93 and a 52 week high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 14.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$28.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

