Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$251.50 to C$230.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$198.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$182.67.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$150.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$28.71 billion and a PE ratio of 108.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$222.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

