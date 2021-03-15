FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.42

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 2844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FOX by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $90,032,000. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.