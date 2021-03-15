Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FWP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,702. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 186.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

