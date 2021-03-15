Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.37. 147,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 79,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 510,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 351,194 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 127,150 shares during the period.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

