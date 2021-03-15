FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,980,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,821,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.15. 10,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

