FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,583,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,514,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,864,000 after acquiring an additional 111,393 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,056,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,082,537 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04.

