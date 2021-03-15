FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.38 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and $3.33 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00048300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.02 or 0.00655292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

