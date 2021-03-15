Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fluent stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of 165.04 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
