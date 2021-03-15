Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.81 million, a PE ratio of 165.04 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Get Fluent alerts:

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.