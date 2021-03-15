Flamingo (FLM) Trading 24.6% Higher Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $70.23 million and $30.38 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.56 or 0.00456253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00094842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.94 or 0.00520945 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars.

