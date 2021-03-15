FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 70.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

LON:FGP opened at GBX 93.25 ($1.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. FirstGroup has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 94.83 ($1.24).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

