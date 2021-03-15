FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,109,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,828,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,357,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

