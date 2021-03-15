First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Down 56.1% in February

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the February 11th total of 195,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 48.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,153. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

