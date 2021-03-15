First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 770 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

VSH opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.