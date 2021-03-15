First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 429 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of SYF opened at $42.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

