First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 173 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $2,423,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth $3,756,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 101.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $71.32 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $71.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

