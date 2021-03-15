First Mercantile Trust Co. Invests $119,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Plug Power by 7,984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,180,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3,217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,996 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLUG opened at $47.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $2,253,324.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,138,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,050,214 shares of company stock worth $54,340,455. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

